5 people injured after flames broke out inside White Plains apartment building

Officials say most residents were able to evacuate when they heard smoke alarms, but several residents jumped from their second-story windows to safety.

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- Five people were injured after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in White Plains.

Officials say the fire started a few minutes after midnight on the second floor of the Lake Street building.

Heavy smoke rushed through the seven stories as flames traveled upward.

Officials say most residents were able to evacuate when they heard smoke alarms, but several residents jumped from their second-story windows to safety.

"The smoke alarms and people screaming in the hallways so I went out to look and I went down to the first floor and I opened the door. A bunch of black smoke came thru so I just got everyone up," one resident said.

The five people who were injured were taken to local hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said. They are all expected to fully recover.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.