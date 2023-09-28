Redevelopment plan revealed for former Galleria Mall in Westchester County

The Galleria Mall in White Plains is being turned into seven residential towers with up to 3,200 apartments, offices, outdoor space and more. Marcus Solis has more.

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- Officials have unveiled the $2.5 billion redevelopment plan for the former Galleria Mall in Westchester County.

The property sat vacant for six months after it shut its doors. For 43 years it was a marvel of its time -- but that time has come and gone.

"Now what it is is a walled-off city killer in my opinion, 11 acres of nothing but a city killer," developer Louis Cappelli said.

A group led by Cappelli has released its vision for District Galleria that includes seven residential towers, retail shops, a food hall and a pedestrian promenade.

"Look what we have and look where we're going, where we're going is to a place that is a whole lot better than where we are," Cappelli said.

The entire existing structure would be leveled, including a parking garage developers would have to buy from the city. The plan is to move parking underground.

Nearly 50% of the 11 acres would be open space and 12% of apartments would be affordable housing.

The mayor stressed it is all preliminary and subject to negotiation.

"This is zoned for enclosed mall, so whatever they decide to do -- this proposal or another proposal -- is going to be different and will require a zoning amendment which is 100% within the control of the council and the mayor," White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach said.

It is the largest conversion of shopping mall into mixed-use residential, retail and open space in the Tri-State area.

