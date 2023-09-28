Redevelopment plan revealed for former Galleria Mall in Westchester County

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- Officials have unveiled the $2.5 billion redevelopment plan for the former Galleria Mall in Westchester County.
The property sat vacant for six months after it shut its doors. For 43 years it was a marvel of its time -- but that time has come and gone.
"Now what it is is a walled-off city killer in my opinion, 11 acres of nothing but a city killer," developer Louis Cappelli said.
A group led by Cappelli has released its vision for District Galleria that includes seven residential towers, retail shops, a food hall and a pedestrian promenade.
"Look what we have and look where we're going, where we're going is to a place that is a whole lot better than where we are," Cappelli said.
The entire existing structure would be leveled, including a parking garage developers would have to buy from the city. The plan is to move parking underground.
Nearly 50% of the 11 acres would be open space and 12% of apartments would be affordable housing.
The mayor stressed it is all preliminary and subject to negotiation.
"This is zoned for enclosed mall, so whatever they decide to do -- this proposal or another proposal -- is going to be different and will require a zoning amendment which is 100% within the control of the council and the mayor," White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach said.
It is the largest conversion of shopping mall into mixed-use residential, retail and open space in the Tri-State area.
