"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" gives Whitney Houston fans a glimpse of her life

The movie has been justly praised for revealing her deep and meaningful relationship with Robyn Crawford who served as her assistant. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The release of "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" comes more than a decade after the death of Whitney Houston at just 48 years of age.

The bio-pic was made with the cooperation of the late singer's estate, so her fans will get a chance to hear plenty of her music, including the title track.

More importantly, those fans will get to her voice on the tracks.

The crucial decision to have Naomi Ackie lip sync to the superstar's voice ensures the movie does have some value- if only to remind us of how much great, danceable music Houston left behind.

The movie has been justly praised for revealing her deep and meaningful relationship with Robyn Crawford who served as her assistant.

The intimate nature of their relationship was kept hidden during the performer's lifetime for fear of public backlash.

Houston struggled with her sexuality and her success, but even at a running time of more than two hours, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" just manages to skim along the surface of her complicated life.

For music man Clive Davis, who guided Houston and so many others to greatness, this is a chance to enhance his legend.

He's one of the producers, and his cause is helped by Stanley Tucci who nails Clive's manner and the infections of his native Brooklyn.

The best parts of the movie are the glimpses behind the scenes showing Houston as a skilled artist molding her music to express her unique gifts, but ultimately watching this bio-pic sent us straight to YouTube to watch the original performances.

Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon had the privilege of meeting Houston just after the release of her first album in early 1985.

Kenyon said ff all the stars he's ever met, she was the one who seemed to glow from within.

A once in a lifetime experience, with a once in a generation star.

Any attempt to duplicate her unique charisma and power is a mere shadow of the real woman.