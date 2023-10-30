Broadway musical 'Wicked' celebrates 20th anniversary with special performance

Broadway celebrates 20 years of "Wicked" with an anniversay performance on Monday.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A hit Broadway musical is "defying gravity" once again when it takes to the stage on Monday night.

"Wicked" is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Broadway! In honor of its two-decade milestone, the musical will hold a special anniversary performance for fans and show alumni at 6:30 p.m. at the Gershwin Theatre.

ALSO READ | For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits

An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

The Empire State Building will also light up green on Monday in commemoration of the show.

On Halloween, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will host a free panel discussion from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.. about the musical, 20 years and counting. Panelists include book writer Winnie Holzman, producer David Stone and composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz..

Originally starring Idina Menzel and Kristina Chenoweth, "Wicked" first premiered on Oct. 30, 2003. Menzel would go on to win a Tony award for her performance as Elphaba in 2004.