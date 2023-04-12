  • Watch Now
'Wicked' makes Broadway history as 4th-longest running show

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 8:56PM
Wicked makes Broadway history
Surpassing 'Cats' on Tuesday night, ''Wicked' is now the 4th longest running show in Broadway history.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Tuesday was a history-making night on Broadway.

"Wicked" played its 7,486th show, surpassing "Cats" as the fourth-longest running show on Broadway.

"Wicked" first premiered on October 30, 2003, starring Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

Menzel went onto win a Tony for her performance as Elphaba in 2004.

The longest-running show on Broadway is "Phantom of the Opera" and will have its final show this Sunday.

