Staten Island wild turkeys spotted walking in neighborhood

A wild turkey duo was seen walking around in Staten Island ahead of Thanksgiving.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Two wild turkeys in Staten Island are clearly upset that they only get one day a year to be in the spotlight.

The bird duo was seen strolling through the Willowbrook section on Friday afternoon.

Staten Island has had a problem with wild turkeys out and about, with no solution in sight.

The Thanksgiving celebrities used to mainly be on the south shore, but they seem to be migrating north.

Just like many of the humans on Staten Island, you do not want to mess with these birds. They tend to be unfriendly.

State Department of Environmental Conservation officials say they have come up with numerous ideas to control the turkey population, including killing them, but nothing has worked.

