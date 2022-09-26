2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested

The car event that was happening in this area is known as H2Oi.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey -- A Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania man is facing charges after two people were killed in Wildwood, New Jersey during an 'unsanctioned' car event known as H20i.

It happened Saturday around 9:36 p.m. in the area of Burk and Atlantic avenues.

According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Gerald J. White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity when he crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.

Authorities say one of the pedestrians died. She's been identified as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland, of Carlise, Pennsylvania.

Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, New Jersey, was a passenger in the Honda Civic and also died from his injuries.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the second pedestrian.

Authorities say White tried to flee the scene after the crash but he was later arrested. He is being charged with two counts of death by auto, assault by auto and other related offenses.

The Action Cam captured multiple vehicles smashed in the aftermath of the crash.

State police were called in to help control the chaos, along with local departments from Atlantic City, Ocean City, Upper Township, Lower Township, Middle Township and Cape May.

Officials also closed down the George Redding Bridge to get control of the situation. The bridge has since reopened.

On Friday, officials in Wildwood issued a warning about the event, which they called "unsanctioned." They boosted patrols to try to prevent it.

The H2Oi gathering had previously been held in Ocean City, Maryland where chaos also broke out involving speeding cars and crashes.

Police in Wildwood said they would have a zero-tolerance policy for these kinds of car shows.

Authorities say additional charges may be filed.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland released this statement on the incident:

"I would first like to share my sincere condolences with the families of the two victims who were needlessly killed and those that have been injured. Their lives will be forever changed. Make no mistake that the tragic and dangerous events over the last several days in Wildwood, Rio Grande, Seaville and surrounding communities are a direct result of the organizers of a pop-up car rally self-identified as H2Oi or H2O22. Directing hundreds if not thousands of people driving high performance vehicles to an area without any planning, staging or permitting created the chaos that led to these deaths and injuries. Anyone thinking of engaging in organizing any type of similar pop-up event is forewarned that there will be a swift and appropriate law enforcement and legal response.

We have heard of tragic deaths around this country based on stray bullets from illegal shootings hitting innocent bystanders and children; this is no different. Driving a motor vehicle at a high speed in a populated area is essentially the same as discharging a firearm. The results are the same, death and injury. Further, the size and weight of a motor vehicle also results in the destruction of private and public property. I would like to commend the members of the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, Wildwood Police Department, Middle Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Atlantic City Police Department and all of our local law enforcement partners who responded thru mutual aid to gain control of the situation as well as the fire and medical first responders who provided aid to the victims."

