Video of man wanted in fatal J train stabbing in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released new video of the man they believe randomly stabbed a subway rider to death last week in Brooklyn.It happened on a northbound J train last Tuesday around 2:33 a.m.The attacker was last seen at the subway station at Lorimer Street and Broadway.The victim was stabbed in his neck and back.He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------