WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released new video of the man they believe randomly stabbed a subway rider to death last week in Brooklyn.
It happened on a northbound J train last Tuesday around 2:33 a.m.
The attacker was last seen at the subway station at Lorimer Street and Broadway.
The victim was stabbed in his neck and back.
He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Video of man wanted in fatal J train stabbing in Williamsburg
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News