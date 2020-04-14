Video of man wanted in fatal J train stabbing in Williamsburg

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released new video of the man they believe randomly stabbed a subway rider to death last week in Brooklyn.

It happened on a northbound J train last Tuesday around 2:33 a.m.

The attacker was last seen at the subway station at Lorimer Street and Broadway.

The victim was stabbed in his neck and back.

He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

