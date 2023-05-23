Multiple residents injured, 1 unaccounted for in Williston Park house fire

Most of the injured residents were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said. One resident's condition is unknown.

WILLISTON PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Williston Park house fire left at least seven people injured and one resident unaccounted for.

Officials say flames broke out inside the Lafayette Street home around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Most of the injured residents were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Video shows the charred structure of the house and clouds of smoke.

60 firefighters worked to get the blaze under control. Herricks Road is closed between Oxford Street and Lafayette Street as officials investigate the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

