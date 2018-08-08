Window pane crashes down below in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A window pane fell from a building in Midtown and came crashing down below.

The incident was reported at 51st Street and 8th Avenue before noon.

Fortunately the glass didn't land on anyone walking by, but it did crash onto a van where a worker was inside eating lunch.

"I was shaken up, I didn't want to get out when I realized there was a window that fell because I didn't know if another window would come down," he said.

He was not injured.

There is no word on what caused the glass to fall.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficaccidentpedestriansMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dad of baby found dead in river detained in Thailand
AccuWeather Alert: Storms to bring some relief
Man arrested at compound allegedly trained kids for school shooting
Corrections officers attacked in 2 incidents
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
Venomous rattlesnake captured in South Jersey
'I warned him': Grandma shoots man trying to get into her home
NYC Council approves cap on app-based ride-hail vehicles
Show More
Slain New Jersey teacher remembered as 'shining light'
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
Rep. Chris Collins indicted on insider trading charges
NJ Transit blames cancellations on engineer shortages
LI school severely damaged after lighting strike sparks fire
More News