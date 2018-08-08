Window pane crashes down below in Midtown Manhattan

A window pane fell from a building in Midtown and came crashing down below.The incident was reported at 51st Street and 8th Avenue before noon.Fortunately the glass didn't land on anyone walking by, but it did crash onto a van where a worker was inside eating lunch."I was shaken up, I didn't want to get out when I realized there was a window that fell because I didn't know if another window would come down," he said.He was not injured.There is no word on what caused the glass to fall.----------