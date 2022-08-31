2 window washers rescued from Jersey City building after strong winds lead to rig collapse

News Copter 7 captured the exact moment one of the workers was brought to safety through the 16th floor window of the building

Two window washers were rescued by the Jersey City Fire Department after their rig collapsed at the Liberty Towers building on Essex and Greene.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An all-out rescue of two window washers, stranded amid gusty winds, took place more than a dozen stories high on the side of a building in New Jersey.

The two window washers were rescued by the Jersey City Fire Department around 4:30 p.m. after their rig collapsed at the Liberty Towers building on Essex and Greene.

The pair were stranded 16 stories up after their scaffolding equipment became twisted by the afternoon's forceful winds.

The same wind that caused the incident ended up aiding the two window washers in their rescue.

ALSO READ | NYC council debates which parts of Times Square will be off limits to concealed carrying of guns

Firefighters of the Emergency Squad responded and pulled the workers through a window that had been broken by the scaffolding as it twisted in the wind gusts.

The scaffolding was left inoperable after the incident, but the fire crew was able to secure it on the 19th floor before bringing the workers to safety. No injuries were reported.

News Copter 7 captured the exact moment one of the workers was brought to safety through the 16th floor window of the Liberty Towers building.

Light rail service was temporarily suspended during the rescue, but has since resumed.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.