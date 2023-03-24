Some New Jersey shore beaches in rough shape ahead of summer season

As shore-lovers look forward to summer, some New Jersey beaches are in rough shape after winter erosion. Trish Hartman reports.

STRATHMERE, New Jersey -- As shore-lovers look forward to summer, some New Jersey beaches are in rough shape after winter erosion.

The north end of Strathmere has experienced significant erosion over the past year, and four beach entrances are now closed.

Signs and fencing blocks people from using the beach paths because of steep drop offs.

"There were a couple years where they were all closed out before so this isn't a-typical. But I know we're looking to get the beach fill in and get this back open," said municipal engineer Paul Dietrich.

An Army Corps of Engineers project to replenish the beaches is scheduled for August. In the meantime, the township plans to move sand around before the summer to improve Strathmere's beaches where they can.

The township is just waiting on approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

"Our number one priority is to protect the homes we have here. We do have the dune lines protecting them, and we'll have beach soon enough," said Upper Township Mayor Jay Newman.

In North Wildwood, sections of the beach are in bad shape, according to Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

In years past, large trucks would take sand from Wildwood's large beaches and bring it to North Wildwood.

"Unfortunately, the route that we would normally take to truck that sand is no longer available. The erosion has gone up to some of the amusement piers so the trucks simply can't get around them," said Rosenello.

He says beaches from 3rd to 7th avenues and 12th through 16th streets were hit particularly hard.

Rosenello is asking for special permission for a dredge to replenish the beaches for this summer, and more funding from the state.

"The Governor of New Jersey is ultimately responsible for this and he needs to take responsibility and do something," said Rosenello.

A replenishment with the Army Corps of Engineers has been in the works for years, but has no estimated completion date.

The NJ DEP declined to comment on North Wildwood's situation, and Action News didn't hear back from the governor's office Thursday.

Army Corps of Engineers recently finished a beach replenishment in Ocean City.

Stone Harbor and Avalon are scheduled to start one in a few weeks.

