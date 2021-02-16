snow plow

Snow plows synchronize to clear KY interstate during winter snow storm

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. -- Snow plows organized to remove a buildup of snow from an interstate highway in Kentucky Tuesday.

Footage shows the plows at work as a winter snowstorm brought treacherous travel conditions to the state.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: Areas near lake see as much as 16 inches of snow in latest winter storm

"Synchronized snow plowing is a thing! Removing snow from the barrier wall keeps the left shoulder clear for emergency use & keeps drainage boxes unclogged," the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wrote in a Twitter post.


The National Weather Service expected the worst weather to hit the state on the afternoon of Feb. 15 through to the next day.
