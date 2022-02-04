Weather

Tri-State prepares for wintry mix of freezing rain and ice

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Communities across the Tri-State geared up for a potentially treacherous icy mix as temperatures began to plummet Friday morning.

New Jersey officials prepared for dropping temperatures and "a rain to sleet and snow" line that "is difficult to pinpoint right now."

"We will certainly be on with our county OEM coordinators and National Weather Service, monitoring that," said NJ State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan. "That's probably going to look like a 24-hour precipitation event, Thursday into late Friday night. We are certainly watching that."



Newark Public Schools, like many school districts in the state, will have an early dismissal due to expected inclimate weather. Other school districts have opted to close for the day.

Area airports were reporting multiple cancellations before dawn Friday.

According to the website Flight Aware, more 30% of flights at Newark Liberty International Airport have been cancelled.

A large number of delays and cancellations were also reported at LaGuardia and JFK airports.


In New York City, the Sanitation Department has a 'winter operations advisory' in effect starting at 7 a.m., which is their lowest level of winter messaging.

Slippery roads were reported overnight in parts of the city, including Queens, where a driver crashed into a light pole at 171st Street and Jamaica Avenue just after 4:30 a.m.

Alternate Side Parking regulations remain suspended through Saturday for cleanup from last weekend's snow, although if you look outside, nyc looks like its melting away in the warmer temperatures and rain. Parking meters are in effect.

NYC also issued a travel advisory for today into tomorrow, predicting 'heavy rain and sleet are expected during the morning and evening commutes with dangerous icy conditions on the roads.'

