Woman accused of strangling mother with vacuum cord in Long Island home

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities say a woman is under arrest for strangling her mother with a vacuum cleaner cord on Long Island.According to Suffolk County Police, 57-year-old Sharon Easter called 911 at about 8 a.m. Tuesday and told an operator she killed her mother.Police responded to the home the two shared on Cocoanut Street in Central Islip and found 76-year-old Dorothy Easter dead of strangulation wounds.Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer of the Suffolk Homicide Squad said investigators believe the daughter had "some mental health issues."Sharon Easter is charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.----------