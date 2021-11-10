Woman attacked inside East Harlem subway elevator, dragged out by feet in robbery

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was brutally attacked inside an elevator at an East Harlem subway station.

It happened on Monday, November 1 at 10:25 p.m. at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station.

Surveillance video shows the attacker hit the 36-year-old woman, knocking her to the ground and dragging her out of the elevator by her feet.

Police say he stole $50 from her and took off.



The victim suffered swelling to her face but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

