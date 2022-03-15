Community rallies against hate after vicious attack of Asian woman in Yonkers

"We're afraid and we're tired... we're sick and tired of being sick and tired," said David Imamura with the Westchester County Asian American Advisory Board.
Police have charged Tammel Esco with attempted murder and assault as a hate crime.
Police say the 42-year-old used a racial epithet against the woman outside her building last Friday and then sucker-punched her as she unlocked the door to the lobby.
The victim is a mother of two and a longtime resident of the building.
She was punched over 125 times, kicked and spit on. She is being treated at Westchester Medical Center.
It's already the ninth hate crime this year in Yonkers. There were six in the last two years combined.
The mayor delivered a message on Tuesday:
"You need to stop the hate, you need to learn to live together, you need to appreciate diversity," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.''
