Woman beaten with rock in head at random on street in Greenwich Village

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 5:52PM
A woman was beaten in the head with a rock while walking on the street in Greenwich Village.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are searching for a man who randomly beat a woman with a rock on the street.

It happened near 7th Avenue and West 14th Street in Greenwich Village on Thursday, July 6 at around 9 a.m.

The man suddenly approached the 67-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a rock.

He then took off on West 15th Street toward 8th Avenue.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with a head injury.

The attacker is described as a man with a medium build, with long dark hair, a beard, and approximately 6'2" in height. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a green shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

