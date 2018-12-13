SUBWAY CRIME

Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on D train

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A Brooklyn woman is under arrest after allegedly unleashing a violent, racist tirade on another straphanger onboard a D train.

It happened Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. on a northbound D train near 9th Avenue in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

Police said 40-year-old Anna Lushchinskaya, of Sheepshead Bay, faces felony assault charges after she yelled profanities at a 24-year-old Asian woman and struck her with an umbrella handle and keys. Video of the alleged incident shows what appears to be Lushchinskaya yelling a racial slur at the victim.

"You're a disgrace to all white people," the victim responds in the video.

The victim suffered lacerations to her face. A good Samaritan who intervened also suffered scratches.

The dispute began after the suspect bumped into the victim, police said.

Lushchinskaya was immediately apprehended at 36th Street and placed under arrest.

Videos on social media from the incident show what appears to be Lushchinskaya making racist slurs at both the victim and the good Samaritan, but police have not charged the suspect for bias crimes.

WARNING: The videos below contain strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.



