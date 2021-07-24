Surveillance video shows Long Island woman fending off Doberman attacking her dog

Surveillance video captured the frightening incident outside Kristine Meola's home on Middle Island.
Meola says she went outside with her little dog Ziggy to turn off her pool on Friday, and that's when she heard her next-door neighbor's Doberman at the fence.
TOP NEWS | Runaway bull shuts down Long Island highway
She said it was a little aggressive and then she saw the Doberman come from underneath the fence and charge at Ziggy.
Meola says she didn't know the other dog's intentions, so she rushed in and pulled the Doberman back by the collar.
That's when Meola screamed for her husband Nick, who came out and took their dog Ziggy into the house to safety.
ALSO READ | Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are moving to Florida during COVID pandemic
Kristine Meola says she then brought the Doberman back to her neighbor's home.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip