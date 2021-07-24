Pets & Animals

Surveillance video shows Long Island woman fending off Doberman attacking her dog

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman from Long Island fends off Doberman to save little dog

MIDDLE ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A woman from Long Island is sharing her story after fighting off a Doberman who tried to attack her little dog.

Surveillance video captured the frightening incident outside Kristine Meola's home on Middle Island.

Meola says she went outside with her little dog Ziggy to turn off her pool on Friday, and that's when she heard her next-door neighbor's Doberman at the fence.

TOP NEWS | Runaway bull shuts down Long Island highway
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne reports from Moriches where a bull is on the loose.



She said it was a little aggressive and then she saw the Doberman come from underneath the fence and charge at Ziggy.

Meola says she didn't know the other dog's intentions, so she rushed in and pulled the Doberman back by the collar.
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video captured the frightening incident outside Kristine Meola's home on Middle Island.



That's when Meola screamed for her husband Nick, who came out and took their dog Ziggy into the house to safety.

ALSO READ | Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are moving to Florida during COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the New Yorkers who are making the move to Florida.



Kristine Meola says she then brought the Doberman back to her neighbor's home.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmiddle islandsuffolk countyanimaldog attackanimal attackdogcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Child hospitalized after fall from 10th floor balcony: Police
Man charged in series of attacks inside Inwood park
Long Island nurse fatally stabbed after finishing shift
Black car buyer's experience marred by dealer's 'racist' Facebook post
Imprisoned 'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala, 77, dies in California
Strangers gift $60K to beloved airport piano player after viral video
NYU security guard stabs supervisor after verbal dispute: Police
Show More
AccuWeather: More humid & spotty t-storms
Amazon hires investigators to probe work culture
Police shoot man after he allegedly swung metal pipe at officers
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?
DOJ: No probe into NY-run nursing homes over COVID response
More TOP STORIES News