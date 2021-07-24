Surveillance video shows Long Island woman fending off Doberman attacking her dog

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10899494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne reports from Moriches where a bull is on the loose.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10907700" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video captured the frightening incident outside Kristine Meola's home on Middle Island.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10902000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne has more on the New Yorkers who are making the move to Florida.

MIDDLE ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A woman from Long Island is sharing her story after fighting off a Doberman who tried to attack her little dog.Surveillance video captured the frightening incident outside Kristine Meola's home on Middle Island.Meola says she went outside with her little dog Ziggy to turn off her pool on Friday, and that's when she heard her next-door neighbor's Doberman at the fence.She said it was a little aggressive and then she saw the Doberman come from underneath the fence and charge at Ziggy.Meola says she didn't know the other dog's intentions, so she rushed in and pulled the Doberman back by the collar.That's when Meola screamed for her husband Nick, who came out and took their dog Ziggy into the house to safety.Kristine Meola says she then brought the Doberman back to her neighbor's home.----------