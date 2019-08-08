TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are looking into a murder mystery after a woman was found dead in Toms River.
The woman was found in Deer Chase Professional Park Wednesday evening after authorities responded to reports of an assault.
The woman was unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The investigation has indicated the female died from homicide.
Officials stressed there is no danger to the public at this time.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Woman found dead in New Jersey murder mystery
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More