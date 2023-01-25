29-year-old woman arrested after enrolling as New Brunswick high school student: police

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A grown woman was arrested for allegedly posing as a student at a New Jersey high school, and students are left feeling unsettled after she was able to attend classes for almost a week before officials caught on.
Police say 29-year-old Hyejeong Shin enrolled at New Brunswick High School using a fake birth certificate and attended as a student for four days before she was arrested.
Shin was charged with providing a false government document and has since been barred from entering the school, but parents and students are still feeling uneasy.
"Last week supposedly the administrators let in a 29-year-old Korean lady, " one student said. "So basically everybody was scared. Some people gave their personal information to that lady."
Students say they don't feel safe and staged a protest at the school Wednesday afternoon.
"This old woman came to the school she was trying to get kids to link," another student said. "It makes a lot of students feel insecure and I get it."
New Brunswick Public Schools Superintendent Aubrey Johnson released a statement that said, "state law prohibits a student being prevented from attending school based on lack of documentation."
The superintendent's office goes on to say that there is a provisional 30-day period and that officials caught on to Shin within that time frame.
At a recent school board meeting a review of the protocol was mentioned.
