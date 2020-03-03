Woman hit in head with glass bottle at bar in Williamsburg

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is wanted for hitting a woman in the head with a glass bottle at a bar in Brooklyn.

It happened on Sunday, February 23 at 2:50 a.m. at a bar on Union Avenue in Williamsburg.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was standing inside, when the man came up to her from behind, struck her, and ran off.

The attack caused the woman to fall to the floor and lose consciousness.

The woman was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital with a concussion, pain and bruising.

She is expected to recover.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

