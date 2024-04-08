68-year-old woman in critical condition after punching attack, robbery on church steps in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after becoming a victim in a brutal punching attack and robbery in Queens on Sunday.

Police say the attack happened just 8:30 a.m. at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in front of 84-35 152 Street in Jamaica.

The suspect was captured on surveillance camera punching the woman, which caused her to fall down a flight of stairs.

EMS took the victim to Booth Memorial Hospital following the attack.

Meanwhile, the thief was able to get away with a cellphone, credit cards and $300 in cash before fleeing the scene in the victim's 2006 Nissan Altima.

The suspect was described as 18-25 years old, 5'8" and medium build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket, black pants, black face mask and black sneakers with red trim.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.