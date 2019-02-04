CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --A woman in her 40s was killed in a double shooting in Brooklyn Monday morning.
It happened just before noon on West 33rd street in Coney Island.
Authorities say the woman was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital, while a 47-year-old man was shot in the leg.
Police are looking for a suspect driving a dark-colored SUV.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.
