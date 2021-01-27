Woman killed after bathroom appliance malfunctions in Queens, creating carbon monoxide leak

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A woman is dead after a carbon monoxide leak in her Queens apartment.

Police say the woman was found unconscious Tuesday night in the building on Leavitt Street in Flushing.

Other residents were temporarily evacuated and the building was vented.

The woman was rushed to Flushing Hospital but was pronounced dead.

The leak was traced to an appliance malfunction in the woman's apartment, and is under investigation.

Con Edison said that a hot water appliance inside of a bathroom malfunctioned.

No other apartments or residents were affected, the utility said.

It's not yet known what caused the appliance to malfunction.

MORE NEWS | Search underway for missing Drew University student in NJ
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are searching for a missing Drew University student last seen on the New Jersey campus a week ago.


MORE NEWS: Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators say 54-year-old Asif Raja set the fire in several locations inside his restaurant, but the sprinkler system knocked the flames down.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensflushingnew york cityfdnycarbon monoxidewoman killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cop stable after being shot in back in NYC; suspect in custody
Protest in front of NYPD precinct turns violent, 4 arrested
Knife-wielding serial robber targets livery drivers
Cuomo to lift some restrictions as feds address vax supplies
AccuWeather: Early flakes and drizzle
LaGuardia no longer like '3rd world country' years after Biden comment
COVID Live Updates: Eli Lilly says its drug can cut hospitalizations by 70%
Show More
Widespread internet outages impact northeast US for hours
Nurse runs critical service for MTA's own workers during COVID-19
1 man injured in Queens shooting: Police
NY congressman target of threatening texts from CA man
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
More TOP STORIES News