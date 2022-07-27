Woman killed when she's attacked by family dog on Long Island

A woman died after she was attacked by a family dog on Long Island Wednesday. Stacey Sager has the breaking details.

ALBERTSON, Nassau County (WABC) -- A woman died after she was attacked by a family dog on Long Island Wednesday.

Authorities said the attack happened on Terrace Court in Albertson around 1:15 p.m.

Police said a 70 year old woman was discovered by her husband, mauled, mutilated and being dragged through the backyard of their home by the family pit bull.

Police responded and fatally shot the seven-year-old dog. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who shot the dog was being treated for trauma.

We're told the dog had belonged to the victim's step-son, who died in a motorcycle accident.

