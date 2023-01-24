Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jersey City; search for suspect underway

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot several times and killed in Jersey City on Tuesday morning.

The incident, which appeared to be a domestic dispute, was reported in the area of Bergen and Virginia avenues around 7 a.m.

The victim was shot several times on the third floor of the Toy Factory apartments.

Police rushed to the scene and flooded the area with police cars and investigators.

It appears the gunman, who apparently lives in the complex, got away from the scene. Investigators are still searching for him.

The victim's daughter called police right after the shooting and told them who was responsible for the crime.

A neighbor saw the gunman just moments before the shooting and said he appeared to be upset and distracted.

The name of the victim has not been released but police know who they are searching for.

The case is being investigated by both the Jersey City Police Department and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

ALSO READ | Alarming issues found in Tri-State's adult guardianship systems

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.