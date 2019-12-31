Woman plunges over 10 feet into East Village rooftop hole, saved by her screams

EAST VILLAGE, New York -- A woman plunged into a gap on the roof of an East Village building early Sunday, and was saved only after neighbors heard her cries for help and called police.

The woman, 36, had been hanging out with friends on the rooftop earlier when she vanished. Her friends assumed she had simply left, but she had actually become trapped on the building's roof.

After residents called for help, police arrived at the Mott Street building and tracked down the woman. She had fallen about 10 feet through the gap in the roof.

The woman told police had been walking on the roof with her friends when a cover gave way, sending her tumbling down.

An EMS crew managed to pull the woman to safety through a wall on the building's third floor.

The NYPD released a tweet praising Police officer Barone and Police officer Manel for their heroic resue.


The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: What we know about the suspect
NY area leaders vow action after 'senseless' Hanukkah attack
NY woman named Powerball 'First Millionaire of 2020' finalist
Billboard crashes down on Bronx shopping center parking lot
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Fire department damaged by Christmas fire gets help from community
Show More
Sports reporter's husband reveals last message from wife
LIST: Top 10 baby names of the decade
Rideshare driver, passenger shot in Brooklyn
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
Tow truck driver nearly killed by out-of-control SUV
More TOP STORIES News