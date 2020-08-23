Police search for man wanted for questioning in Queens rape

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they want to question in connection to a rape in Queens Friday.

A 36-year-old woman told police she was walking near the intersection of 90th Avenue and 171st Street in Jamaica around 11 p.m. when a man approached her.

She says he forced her into a nearby alleyway where he pushed her to the ground and raped her.

The individual is described as a man 20-30 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

