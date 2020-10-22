NYPD identifies suspect wanted in Jamaica alleyway rape

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a rape in Queens.

Investigators say Daniel Reyes Hernandez, also known as "Maynor," pushed a 36-year-old woman into an alleyway near 90th Avenue and 171st Street in Jamaica.

It happened on Friday, August 21 at 11 p.m. The woman was walking when the man approached her.

The victim was then shoved into the alleyway, pushed to the ground and raped.

Police are still searching for Hernandez.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york cityrapesearchnypdsexually assaultwoman attackedwoman assaultedsexual assaultpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID exposure shuts down fire department in NJ
Multiple gunmen open fire in Brooklyn: 1 dead, 5 wounded
Hot spot restrictions lift in some parts of NYC
AccuWeather: Mild breaks and some sunshine
COVID Updates: Vaccine could gain approval in December, officials say
Chopper lands in 3 feet of water near Jones Beach: Police
Man avoids jail after bringing homemade fireworks to bar
Show More
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Short, repeated interactions could also spread COVID-19: CDC
FBI director faces job uncertainty heading into election
7 On Your Side Investigates top reasons ballots are rejected in NYC
Comic with viral subway impersonation records own messages
More TOP STORIES News