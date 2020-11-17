Woman shot while sitting on city bus in Brooklyn

The shooting was reported at 1413 Fulton Street just before 2:30 p.m.
MTA officials say a B25 bus was standing in traffic when shots were fired from outside the bus, entering the rear, and striking the customer.
She was taken to Kings County Hospital and is said to be stable.
There were 35 customers on the bus at the time of the shooting. No other people were injured.
A man wearing a red jacket ran away westbound on Fulton Street.
No arrests have been made.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
