24-year-old woman shot in rear end during attempted robbery in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman is recovering after she was shot in the rear end during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday on Thomas S. Boyland Street.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot in the backside during the attempted robbery.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect got away and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

