23-year-old woman shot outside lounge in Queens: Police

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A 23-year-old woman was shot near a lounge in Queens on Saturday, police say.
The incident happened outside Epic Lounge on 12201 Rockaway Boulevard at 6:20 a.m. on Saturday.
The woman was shot in the leg and was transported to Kings County Hospital by private means, according to police.
The woman is currently in stable condition.
No suspects have been identified and an investigation is underway.
