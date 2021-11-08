Woman shot as result of fight between rival tow truck companies in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11212584" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RELATED VIDEO: After 8 people were killed in the Astroworld Festival chaos, a question that is still unanswered is why did the concert continue? Our partners at the Houston Chronicle delved into a timeline of events and worked to uncover who knew what.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was shot as a result of a fight between rival tow truck companies."I felt a tingle, I felt like my leg was numb, so I touched it and I felt my pants wet," said Susy Delgado.Delgado says she knew right away she had been shot.Two days later her blood is still caked under her fingernails."God please save me, because I wanted to see my kids achieve their goals and be there when my son graduates from college and becomes a doctor," she said.That bullet went right through her right thigh and she is now struggling to walk with a cane.It's all because on Saturday night a Range Rover slammed into her parked car and several others on 77th Street and Sutter Avenue.Delgado says a neighbor saw the whole thing and told her the teenagers behind the wheel then jumped into a BMW that had been following close behind and took off, leaving the Range Rover at the scene.Two tow truck drivers then showed up but she didn't call either of them.They nearly started throwing punches."He goes you always do this, you always get to the scene before us and it's not right, it's by area, by zone," Delgado said.Soon she says the second tow truck driver pulled out a gun."Why do tow companies come before the cops," Delgado said. "This could have been avoided had the cops come here much earlier. I would've been able to understand half and hour or an hour, but three hours later, I had to get shot for them to show up. Once I got shot they were here in less than five minutes. And that is not right. My life could've been gone."Delgado says she provided the tow truck company's information to police.There have been no arrests.----------