Woman survives after car swept away by flash flooding in New Jersey

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman survived a terrifying close call after her car was swept away by flash flooding in New Jersey Monday.Nathalia Bruno, 24, was delivering food for DoorDash in Passaic when her car got sucked into an underground viaduct and carried toward the Passaic River.The water rose near a ravine in Benson Park and there was no way to see the road when her car was swept up by the rising water.Bruno got out of the car, but tried to stay with it when they both went under.Witnesses say it happened so quickly there was no way to stop her from being sucked into the aqueduct.Her car slammed into an underground support beam in the concrete tunnel, but she was able to avoid underground obstacles.Bruno swam into thePassaic River,coming out behind a house on the Rutherford side of the waterway.The twisted, damaged, and mangled mess that was her Honda Prius was later lifted from a huge storm drain.The severe damage to the car was caused when it slammed into an underground support beam in the concrete tunnel.DoorDash released a statement:"At DoorDash, we take the safety of our community extremely seriously, and our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with the Dasher who endured this frightening event. We have reached out to offer our support during her recovery and will be providing her with financial assistance as well as occupational accident insurance to cover expenses incurred."