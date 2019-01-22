Police searching for woman in connection with New Jersey grandparent scam

Authorities say the woman seen in surveillance photos is responsible for picking up packages filled with $12,000 sent to an address in Union by a 79-year-old man from out of state.

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are on the lookout for a woman who they say may be involved in a scam targeting grandparents.

The man was led to believe his grandson was arrested and needed bail money and was instructed to send the money by mail.

Investigators say the woman left the area where she picked up the packages in a tan Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union Police Department at 908-851-5080.

A reward will be offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

