Women armed with mace rob beauty store: video

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- A brazen beauty store robbery was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a group of women pepper spray an employee to steal hair extensions at Value Beauty.

In the video, the women grab weaves from the beauty store's wall.

RELATED: Armed robber waves at girl after holding up beauty supply store in north Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Police searching for armed suspect who robbed woman, then waved at her granddaughter.



When an employee walks up, one woman maces the man as the others grab more merchandise.

Police say the women got away with $1,000 worth of hair products.

One woman has been identified. Investigators were only able to identify one of the brazen thieves. Prosecutors said Shaherah Edwards admitted to having mace and throwing the can at the employee.

The others are still on the run.

RELATED: Video captures violent robbery of auto parts store in northeast Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video captures violent robbers who hit auto parts store

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmacerobberycaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
Suspect surrenders in caught-on-camera beating of Lyft driver
Young girl hospitalized after being hit by foul ball at MLB game
Teacher writes 'WTF is this' on student's assignment
President Trump hits Mexico with 5 percent tariff in response to migrants
4 accused of sexually assaulting child while producing porn in NJ
Sentencing for NJ man who killed, sexually assaulted 11-year-old neighbor
Show More
Tap-based fare system OMNY to roll out Friday in NYC
Edison officer injured in hit-and-run crash, teen arrested
NYPD addresses confusion about rape statistics
Worker on garbage truck finds man's body on side of LI road
Couple bound for NYC rescued from capsized boat
More TOP STORIES News