Burglar rummages through car while driver fills flat tire in Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, New York (WABC) -- A burglar rummaged through someone's car while the driver filled a flat tire in Woodhaven, New York about a month ago, police said.

The man stole cash, a debit card, and a gold ring from the car.

The incident happened while the vehicle's owner filled up the right rear tire with air.

Investigators have determined the thief and an accomplice had punctured the tire and then followed the driver in order to carry out the crime.

