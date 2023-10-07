Inpatient operations resume at Woodhull Hospital after intense flooding caused power to go out

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Doctors are once again seeing patients at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn on Saturday evening after its electrical system was fully restored.

Last Friday's intense rain and flooding caused the power to go out at the hospital.

About 50 patients needed to be temporarily moved elsewhere - they will be transferred back on Tuesday.

As of Saturday morning, only inpatient operations had resumed. This includes the emergency department and labor and delivery.

Outpatient services resume on Tuesday.

