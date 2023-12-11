World's largest menorah to be lit by Jewish leaders, Mayor Adams on Hanukkah

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams will be on hand Monday night to help light the world's largest menorah.

Despite any rain earlier in the day, the festivities will kick off at sunset on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street.

Monday night marks the fifth night of Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday also known as the Festival of Lights. Hanukkah began on December 7 and will go through December 15.

This menorah towers above the city below at a whopping 36 feet in the air. It was designed by Israeli artist Yaacov Agam. It was inspired by a hand drawing done by Maimonides of the original menorah in Jerusalem.

Monday's menorah lighting ceremony comes days after Adams appeared with religious leaders in a call for unity amid a recent rise in antisemitic hate crimes.

"At such a crucial moment in our people's history, with the war in Israel, and rising antisemitism, we are resolute in celebrating Hanukkah at the World's Largest Menorah with the people of New York, and showing the world even a little light can overcome much darkness," one official said.

On Tuesday, there will be a festive concert to mark the sixth night of Hanukkah.

This tradition dates back 50 years as part of the worldwide Hanukkah Awareness campaign.

