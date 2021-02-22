Weather

World's largest snow maze nearly doubles in size to allow for social distancing

ST. ADOLPHE, Manitoba -- A snow maze in Canada, known as the world's largest, is even bigger this year to make sure everyone has enough room for social distancing.

"A Maze in Corn" earned itself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019.

"With COVID and everything, we wanted to make it bigger. And so this year, it's about 91 percent bigger than the world's largest title that we hold now," said co-owner Angie Masse.

The massive labyrinth in Manitoba took six weeks to build. It includes wider paths to give people more room for people to pass safely.

"We love outdoor entertainment," said Masse. "We run the corn maze in the summer and the Sunflower Expo. And as we get to fall, we have the hunted forest. Then we are like, we need to do something in the wintertime. We love mazes. Now we are into snow mazing!"

For many who have been quarantined in their homes and dealing with travel restrictions, it's a chance to stretch their legs and add a little adventure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersocial distancingentertainmentamazing videosnowwinterfamilyu.s. & worldcanadafun stufflost and found
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC movie theaters can soon reopen for 1st time amid pandemic
COVID Vaccine Updates: US scrambles to clear backlog of vaccination delays
AccuWeather: More snow for parts of NJ, NYC burbs | LIVE
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
NASA unveils new video of rover landing on Mars | LIVE
2 women fight off attempted rapist in the Bronx
Show More
3-alarm fire burns through auto service center, vehicles in Brooklyn
Some COVID vaccine dosages at Jones Beach improperly stored
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy signs laws to set up legal pot market
Nets, Knicks, Rangers to welcome fans back to Barclays, MSG
Daft Punk splits up after 28 years
More TOP STORIES News