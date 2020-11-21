1 dead in wrong-way crash on Sunken Meadow State Parkway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8146133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The adult male Saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered Monday by a worker setting up the towering holiday tree in Manhattan.

SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- One person was killed after a wrong-way car crash on a Long Island highway.New York State Police are leading the investigation looking into the two-car crash Friday night in Suffolk County.It happened on the Sunken Meadow State Parkway in Smithtown at around 7:30.Police say the driver who was killed has been identified as 44-year-old Anthony Mariano, of Kings Park. He was driving a 2007 Mazda CX7 SUV.The second person involved driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck has been identified as 38-year-old Joseph Norris, of Babylon. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with any information is urged to call (631) 756-3300.----------