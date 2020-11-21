1 dead in wrong-way crash on Sunken Meadow State Parkway

New York State Police are leading the investigation looking into the two-car crash Friday night in Suffolk County.
It happened on the Sunken Meadow State Parkway in Smithtown at around 7:30.
Police say the driver who was killed has been identified as 44-year-old Anthony Mariano, of Kings Park. He was driving a 2007 Mazda CX7 SUV.
The second person involved driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck has been identified as 38-year-old Joseph Norris, of Babylon. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is urged to call (631) 756-3300.
