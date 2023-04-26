Man convicted of killing beloved FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo set to be sentenced

Six years after Arroyo was fatally mowed down by the man that stole her ambulance, Jose Gonzalez will be sentenced Wednesday morning. Derick Waller reports.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The man convicted of killing beloved FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo will finally be sentenced on Wednesday morning.

"I promised that to them 6 years ago... That we would get justice for them. It was slow and long but we got it."

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark made that promise to Arroyo's family when she was murdered on the job in 2017.

Arroyo was an FDNY EMT, she was mowed down by the man who stole her ambulance.

Jose Gonzalez, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Gonzalez is a career criminal, with more than two dozen prior arrests. He was found to be high on drugs when he killed the mother of five.

"You never expect a loved one, a family member, is going to die the way she did. It was tragic," said Ali Acevedo-Hernandez, Arroyo's aunt.

This case was delayed several times because of questions about the defendant's mental competency, and because of COVID.

Her family was one of several in attendance at the Bronx DA's Tribute to Crime Victims on Tuesday night. They have been there for every step of the legal process

The theme of this year's Crime Victim's Rights Week is to encourage victims to lift their voices.

Some families are still fighting to achieve justice. Others, like Arroyo's family, are on the brink of it.

They have one more court date to attend. The sentencing for Gonzalez is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

