The jury will begin deliberations Wednesday in the murder trial of Jose Gonzalez who is accused of killing an EMT four years ago.

Deliberations in case of Jose Gonzalez who's accused of murdering FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The jury will begin deliberations Wednesday in the murder trial of Jose Gonzalez who is accused of killing an EMT four years ago.

Jose Gonzalez is accused of running over FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo with her own ambulance back in March 2017.

Police say Jose Gonzalez stole the ambulance while Arroyo and her partner Monique Williams were responding to a call.

Gonzalez reversed and ended up mowing Arroyo down, then dragged her along the road as he drove off.

He pleaded not guilty when he was indicted on first-degree murder charges.

"I am hoping and praying that this man will never see the streets again," Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay said at the time of the indictment.

In a statement, the Bronx County District Attorney Darcel Clark said in part, "we continue to work for justice for Yadira Arroyo and her family."

Arroyo was honored by family and friends in 2021 with a tribute in the Bronx.

A tearful Williams told Eyewitness News off camera, she retired from the department as the loss of her partner was too hard to bare.

"I want people to know that Yadir hasn't been forgotten," Arroyo's aunt Ali Hernandez said.

RELATED | Brother of murdered EMT Yadira Arroyo graduates, will wear sister's badge number

The jury heard weeks of evidence in Gonzalez's case and are entering the deliberation phase.

If convicted of the top charges Gonzalez could face a 25 to life prison sentence.

ALSO READ| Police arrest suspect in rape of woman on the Upper West Side

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip