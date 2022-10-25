High school sophomore provides costumes to children living in shelters

A high school sophomore wants to make sure kids living in shelters feel just as included in trick-or-treating Halloween fun.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Memorial High School sophomore BJ Rottinghaus created the non-profit Y'alloween because he wanted to make sure children in need got to have a costume to go trick-or-treating.

"It's important for me to connect with them because I want to spread that joy of Halloween to everybody," said Rottinghaus. "I want them all to be able to go out there and get a boatload of candy and have a bunch of fun."

Y'alloween partners with the Houston Area Women's Center and AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse) to get costumes for children.

"We were excited to partner with them, we think it's a great concept and were really glad to be able to provide our clients' children with the peace of mind to be able to experience the Halloween holiday," said Hannah Richard-Molina with AVDA. "When I met him and saw that he was a high school student I was incredibly impressed."

This year, Rottinghaus is hoping to donate about 150 costumes.