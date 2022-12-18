Carjacking at Yonkers gas station ends with crash on George Washington Bridge ramp

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A carjacking on Saturday night in Westchester ended with a crash on a ramp to the George Washington Bridge.

Police say three men assaulted the owner of a pickup truck at the BP station in Yonkers and pointed a gun at him before making off with his vehicle.

Officers spotted the truck minutes later and pursued it into the Bronx.

The driver lost control on the I-87 Southbound ramp to the bridge, wrecking the vehicle.

One suspect was caught, but the other two ran off.

The ramp to the bridge had to be closed, causing long delays for Jersey-bound traffic.

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.