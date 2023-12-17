1 person injured after four-alarm fire in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire in Yonkers left a woman hospitalized Saturday night.

About 90 firefighters responded to the scene after the fire broke out inside the third-floor apartment of a building on Caryl Avenue around 10 p.m.

According to officials, two occupants in the apartment were able to get out on their own.

Firefighters had to perform CPR on the third occupant, who had to rescued.

She was taken to a nearby hospital.

The entire four-story apartment building was evacuated due to the heavy flames, which officials say left extensive damage to the third and fourth floor.

"We were lucky that it didn't get to the roof and spread to the entire building," said Yonkers Fire Department Chief Joseph Citrone.

It took firefighters about an hour and a half to place the fire under control.

----------

