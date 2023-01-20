85-year-old woman dies after being rescued from Yonkers apartment building fire

Two people were pulled from a fast-moving blaze that broke out at an apartment building on Mulberry Street in Yonkers.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- An 85-year-old woman died Friday after being rescued from a burning apartment building along with her 68-year-old son in Yonkers Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. at a four-story apartment building located at 21 Mulberry Street.

Two people were pulled from the fast-moving fire, including the 85-year-old woman and her 68-year-old son. They were taken to a local hospital.

Yonkers Police say the woman died from her injuries overnight. Her son remains in critical condition.

They say both victims appeared to have lived on the fourth floor.

Additional residents of the building were relocated to the nearby The Westchester School where they are being they were tended to by the Red Cross and other emergency management personnel.

The fire and its cause remain under investigation.

