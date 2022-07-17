Police investigating after multiple people shot in Yonkers

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at Locust Hill Avenue near Cromwell Place.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
ALSO READ | New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.